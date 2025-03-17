Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 187.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,335 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.83% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

PSFF opened at $28.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 0.46. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14.

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

