Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 20,033 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,474.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,825,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,535,000 after buying an additional 4,751,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,867,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.72 and a twelve month high of $79.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

