Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance
Shares of HAO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.64. 11,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,993. Haoxi Health Technology has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.
Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Haoxi Health Technology
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.