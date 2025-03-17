Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Down 38.1% in February

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance

Shares of HAO stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.64. 11,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,993. Haoxi Health Technology has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23.

Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

