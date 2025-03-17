Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 840,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $489.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

