Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at Paradigm Capital

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Paradigm Capital from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital cut shares of Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Haivision Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAI

Haivision Systems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded up C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.11. Haivision Systems has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

In other Haivision Systems news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Demers sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Corporate insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Haivision Systems

(Get Free Report)

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.