GWN Securities Inc. Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $126.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.