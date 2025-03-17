GWN Securities Inc. Takes $436,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,425,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,433,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,087,000 after purchasing an additional 265,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,230,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 168,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

NYSE OGE opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.36%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

