GWN Securities Inc. Makes New $453,000 Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
