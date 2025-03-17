GWN Securities Inc. Invests $457,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,748.57. This represents a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $100.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.