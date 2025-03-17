GWN Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 4,453 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 136,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 4,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 87,047 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. The trade was a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $108.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.45 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

