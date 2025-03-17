GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 184,300 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTBP shares. Roth Capital upgraded GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

GT Biopharma Trading Down 6.3 %

GT Biopharma Company Profile

Shares of GTBP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 91,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.59.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

