GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Short Interest Update

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 250,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 184,300 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 850,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTBP shares. Roth Capital upgraded GT Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
GT Biopharma Trading Down 6.3 %
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
