Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Ascendiant Capital Markets Analyst Says

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the coupon company’s stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Groupon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Groupon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,942 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
