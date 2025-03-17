Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.67). Approximately 1,557,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,059,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.59).

Gresham House Energy Storage Trading Up 12.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.27. The company has a market capitalization of £292.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.26.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

