Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.60 ($0.67). Approximately 1,557,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,059,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.90 ($0.59).
Gresham House Energy Storage Trading Up 12.4 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 48.27. The company has a market capitalization of £292.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.26.
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gresham House Energy Storage
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.