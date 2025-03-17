Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 478 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $197.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12-month low of $131.91 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.00.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

