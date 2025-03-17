Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

VICI Properties Stock Up 2.2 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

