Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $83,000 Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie downgraded NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.