Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.56. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $219.77.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

