Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,372 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 62.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,208 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 102,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 656,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 165,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kyndryl Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of KD opened at $35.26 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

