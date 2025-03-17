Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,617,000 after buying an additional 2,721,449 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,796,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,410,000 after acquiring an additional 422,954 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,790,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,789,000 after acquiring an additional 375,409 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,983,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,918,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,868,000 after purchasing an additional 569,058 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

