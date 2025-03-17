Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.