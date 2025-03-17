Gray Wealth Management Inc. Sells 904 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

