Gray Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 194.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 207.9% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 131,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,723 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 798,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

SCHV opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

