Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $447,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $23.74 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
