Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 71,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $59.17 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.