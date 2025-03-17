Gray Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VCR stock opened at $325.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.29. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

