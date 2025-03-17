Gray Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.