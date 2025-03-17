Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

