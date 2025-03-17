Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 297208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,475,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,668,000 after buying an additional 568,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,888,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,665,000 after purchasing an additional 239,963 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,001,000 after purchasing an additional 228,582 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,626,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,894,000 after purchasing an additional 343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,270,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,363,000 after buying an additional 80,948 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

