Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,227 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 1.39% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $77,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.02 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.03.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

