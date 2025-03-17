Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Shares Up 32.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) shot up 32.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 129,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 31,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals is a Colorado-based gold-silver producer with one mine in production and a pipeline of precious metals exploration and development projects in Mexico Argentina and Nevada. The company has 43-101-defined resources totaling over 80M M&I AgEq oz plus over 40M Inferred AgEq oz. The company seeks to achieve long-term sustainable profitable gold-silver production; first via the Rodeo mine which started gold-silver production in January 2021 and longer term via the high-grade gold-silver Velardea Properties which could restart production in late 2021 or 2022 subject to board approval and completion of further testing.

