Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 14th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares in companies that extract, process, or explore for gold, allowing investors to participate in the potential gains from the rising price of the metal. They often serve as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, though they also come with risks tied to operational challenges and market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.87. 27,151,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,338,266. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,171,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,051,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.63. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The firm has a market cap of $296.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,346,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,297,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $33.98 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. Newmont has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.50. 902,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

