Gold Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 2.2% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Brookfield by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Brookfield Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 168.06 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

