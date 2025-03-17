Gold Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Markel Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,702.20.

In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,860.03, for a total transaction of $163,682.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,992,863.08. This trade represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034 shares of company stock worth $3,778,952 in the last quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,850.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,417.65 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,837.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,709.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

