Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Down 3.0 %

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.14. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3752 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Gold Fields by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.