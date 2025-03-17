GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,897.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $50.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

