GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 855 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $58.97 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

