Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 4220023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

