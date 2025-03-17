Glenview Trust co Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,750,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after acquiring an additional 209,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. now owns 2,420,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,047,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $83.71 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

