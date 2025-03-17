Glenview Trust co Sells 1,047 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,970,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,499,000 after acquiring an additional 99,328 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 104,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $80.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.50.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

