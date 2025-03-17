Glenview Trust co Purchases 5,563 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Glenview Trust co raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

