Glenview Trust co Purchases 1,050 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,826,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,920,000 after acquiring an additional 129,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $896,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,417,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,681,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,765,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $341.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $397.69 and its 200-day moving average is $421.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $330.32 and a 1-year high of $481.35.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $493.00 to $473.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $422.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.