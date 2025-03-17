Glenview Trust co Has $2.11 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co owned about 0.07% of Synaptics worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,252 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In related news, insider Ken Rizvi purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

