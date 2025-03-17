Glenview Trust co Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182,816 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,774,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,766 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after buying an additional 1,889,934 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $550,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

