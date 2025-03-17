Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 681.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
GRRMF stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.
About Gerresheimer
