Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Short Interest Update

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the February 13th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 681.0 days.

GRRMF stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.15.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

