George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Purchases C$34,305.00 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,305.00.
Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 14th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,875.00.
- On Monday, March 10th, Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total transaction of C$179,925.00.
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.
- On Friday, March 7th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total value of C$59,687.50.
- On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00.
George Weston Trading Up 1.0 %
WN opened at C$232.13 on Monday. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$174.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$240.43. The company has a market cap of C$30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$224.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$224.84.
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
