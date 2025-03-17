GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.

GeoPark has increased its dividend by an average of 67.4% per year over the last three years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

GeoPark stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

