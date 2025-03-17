GeoPark Limited (GPRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.147 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th.
GeoPark has increased its dividend by an average of 67.4% per year over the last three years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GeoPark to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
GeoPark Price Performance
GeoPark stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. GeoPark has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.82 million, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on GPRK
About GeoPark
GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GeoPark
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Dividend Stocks Offering Higher Yields and Bullish Forecasts
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- EU-U.S. Military Shift: A Catalyst for These 3 Stocks
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.