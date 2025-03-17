General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Short Interest Update

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
General Enterprise Ventures Price Performance
Shares of GEVI stock remained flat at $1.24 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,504. General Enterprise Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 5.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.
About General Enterprise Ventures
