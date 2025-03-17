Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 7.95% of Gencor Industries worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries in the third quarter valued at $392,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 82.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 28.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of GENC stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $190.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

