GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 22.4% Higher – What’s Next?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 22.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.05). Approximately 12,403,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 653% from the average daily volume of 1,646,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.08.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

