GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Shares Up 14.7% – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.28 ($0.04). 14,020,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 736% from the average session volume of 1,676,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.86 ($0.04).
GCM Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.08.
GCM Resources Company Profile
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
